India's cheapest 4-wheeler EV PMV EaS-E to launch in July: Likely price & features

Just when there is a feeling that four-wheeler electric vehicles are prohibitively expensive comes the news that the Mumbai-based electric vehicle startup PMV Electric is launching one that would be attractively priced in the budget segment --- below the Rs 5 lakh mark. If the makers can deliver a good vehicle, it can be a game-changer in many ways.

The new car named EaS-E (which is said to be a short-form for 'Eco-friendly and Sustainable Electric’, and pronounced easy) has four-doors, but has one seat at the front and one at the rear. In terms of general design, it's like like Citroen AMI and MG E200.

EaS-E: Expected features and price

(Image credit: PMV)

EaS-E is slotted as a fully electric 'Smart Microcar' and is meant for every-day commute. The 2 Seater EaS-E is priced (starting at) Rs 4 lakh (ex showroom). There are three variants based on the ranges --- 120 km, 160 km and 200 km. For the record, the cheapest passenger 4-wheeler EV is the Tata Tigor EV, which costs over Rs 10 lakh.

The company claims that the vehicle can be fully charged in under 4 hours with its 3 kW AC charger. The company claims the battery cells will offer a lifetime of between 5-8 years depending on the usage of the vehicle.

The company says the EaS-E will get a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and parking assist, cruise control, seat belts, rear parking camera, etc.

(Image credit: PMV)

The smart microcar will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. The car also offers an EaS-E mode for feet-free driving in traffic. In this mode, one will be able to drive forward with the press of “+” up to the speed of 20 kmph and brake by pressing “-” on the steering mounted controls.

Online booking for EaS-E is currently on (at its web site) for a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000, while the launch of the electric car is expected in July and deliveries in the latter half of the year. EaS-E will be sold to the customers through a D2C (direct to consumer) mode. The company is aiming to sell around 15,000 units in the first year of its launch.