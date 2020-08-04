Huawei Mate 40 series leaks suggest that they will be all about the cameras

Huawei’s second flagship of the year is just a few months away. Following the launch of the P40 series earlier this year, we finally have our first look at the Mate 40 series.

Huawei’s Mate series is known to bring a design refresh, align with strides in the camera and design while also marking the debut of the new flagship chipset. New leaks suggest that we’re about to get all of those with the Mate 40 series.

As always, there will be multiple models in the family. This time, we’re looking at at least the Huawei Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro . The renders come from reliable leakster OnLeaks . Here’s what we could make of the leaks.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

(Image credit: Pricebaba)

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will seemingly retain the “waterfall” curved display that will extend to the frame of the phone. Interestingly, it seems to bring back the power button and the volume rocker, which its predecessor skipped in favour of a soft key. These buttons will eat into the back panel and will be slightly offset. There will also be a dual punch-hole selfie camera on the top left, but it could very well include the sensors needed for 3D face unlocking. The panel will be in the ballpark of 6.7-inches across.

The most noticeable element is the new and bigger camera module, which is probably the largest one we’ve seen on a smartphone. There are a total of four cameras in the setup. If the past is any indication, we’re looking at a primary + ultra-wide + short telephoto + periscopic long telephoto arrangement. Bigger sensors across the board are said to be the culprit for the huge camera bump.

Huawei Mate 40

(Image credit: Huawei / @OnLeaks / @HandsetExpert)

As for the vanilla Huawei Mate 40, we’re looking at a similar design that is slightly toned down. The display will be a tad smaller at around 6.4-inches and less curved in comparison. The camera module will continue to have four sensors, out of which three will be at different focal lengths. The purpose of the fourth sensor is unknown.

Both the phones seem to have two extra holes on the top. Looking at these images, we expect them to be an infrared blaster of sorts and not a 3.5mm headphone jack. We could also see the debut of the new 5nm Kirin 1000 chipset, which will bring improvements to performance, efficiency as well as 5G.

The Huawei Mate 40 series is expected to be unveiled in the last quarter of 2020, around October. It will continue to run on AOSP and will not have access to Google services.