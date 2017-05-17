HTC turns 20: two decades of headline hits and flagship flops

This year is HTC's 20th birthday, and the company is celebrating it how a smartphone maker should - with the launch of a brand new range of phones.

That started with the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play in January, but it's only now, with the launch of the HTC U11, that we're getting the real flagship of the range.

With sales dwindling in the face of competition from Apple and Samsung, it's the company's most important phone in years. It needs to be a success, and with a huge power boost and an innovative new Edge Sense feature it might just stand a chance.

This is HTC's eleventh true Android flagship, and the company has come a long way since its 1997 birth.

We've charted that journey, noting the company's Android adventures, Windows Phone detours and 3D misfires along the way.

From the runaway hits of the Desire and Desire HD to the classy but niche HTC One (M7), it's been a tumultuous ride for the manufacturer.

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we remember how HTC got to where it is today. There's no mention of Robert Downey Jr., we promise.