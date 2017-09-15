HP's new portable Sprocket printer can print photos on-the-go

HP recently launched a pocket sized photo printer for the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the printer is available on Amazon India in black, white and red colour variants. HP along with the printer, is also offering specially designed HP ZINK papers for printing. A bundle of 20 Zink sheets is priced at Rs. 539, while a pack of 50 sheets will cost you around Rs. 1,249.

HP Sprocket comes with a storage capacity of 512MB and does not require any ink cartridges for printing. It measures 2.95 x 4.57 x 0.91-inch and weighs only 172 grams which makes it extremely portable.

The palm sized printer allows users to print 2x3” photographs. To use the printer, users need to download the Sprocket app on their smartphone, followed by pairing the printer with their phone using the Bluetooth to take the printouts on the ZINK papers. Interestingly, the papers also come with a peel-to-stick backing, which allows the users to convert their photos into stickers. The Sprocket app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store thus, making it compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Users can also print the photos directly from their Facebook and Twitter accounts using the app.

According to company’s Senior Director, Raj Kumar Rishi, the device aims at the people belonging to the age group of 10-24. However, he also said, that the company does not restricts its aim to this age group but anyone who desire to cherish their memories for the whole life must buy the product.