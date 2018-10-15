HP empowers creators with new products

During the Adobe Max event in Los Angeles, HP Inc. announced a number of new devices geared towards delivering the next generation of technology solutions to creative professionals.

The company is combining the power of its Z by HP portfolio with its print and packaging capabilities to curate the ultimate experience for creators. The new Z by HP portfolio includes both mobile and desktop devices to deliver the powerful productivity, versatility and security today's creative professionals need to do their best work.

Director of Workstations, Thin Clients, Retail Solutions and Immersive Computing, EMEA at HP Inc, Gwen Coble offered further details on the company's new products for creatives, saying:

“Today’s creatives need specialized tools and solutions to help them stay in the creative zone, increase their productivity, and create whenever and wherever inspiration strikes. We are listening to the needs of creative pros and investing in innovation that makes it easier for them to unleash their creativity. With the most powerful hardware, feature-rich software and services, as well as innovative programs for creators, HP is reinventing the way the world creates.”

Empowering creators

The new Z by HP portfolio includes ZBook mobiles, Z desktops such as the HP Z2 Mini and the powerful HPZ8 as well as the HP DreamColor displays.

The HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Studio x360, HP ZBook 15 and HP ZBook 17 have all been revamped with greater processing power, innovative security features and bright displays.

The devices now come with six-core Intel Core i9 processors to allow creators to tackle heavier workloads such as video editing and 3D rendering. The expanded memory option of up to 32 GB of memory (expandable up to 128GB on some models) also allows users to work faster even when dealing with large amounts of data.

HP Inc has even added Raid 1 which gives users a mirrored hard drive to back up their creations automatically in case of a drive failure.

The HP ZBook Studio and Studio x360 are also getting a significant boost in graphics performance with the inclusion of a Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics card.

HP SmartStream Designer

In an effort to unleash creative potential and make the limitless possibilities of print and packaging possible, HP also announced that its HP SmartStream Designer for Designers (D4D) Adobe Illustrator plug-in is now available globally.

The company's Illustrator plug-in is a suite of “light” design solutions to help users customise and personalise any design through the use of variable text, colour and images. Additionally, the HP SmartStream Mosaic feature within the D4D software allows designers to create seed files which can be manipulated infinitely through the use of algorithms to create unique outcomes in real-time.

Global head of brand innovation at HP Inc., Nancy Janes explained how designers can utilise the new plug-in, saying:

“HP Digital print has the ability to make packaging and print more agile and limitless, but until now there has been a gap between concept and creation. With HP SmartStream D4D, designers can for the first time, play with the powerful software in Adobe Illustrator CC to create memorable and impactful packaging campaigns for global & local brands.”