Honor View 20 to be sold exclusively on Amazon India

The latest Honor smartphone, the View 20 has been listed on Amazon India, and the company has confirmed that the e-commerce giant will be the exclusive retail partner for the flagship phone in India. The statement arrives a day after the global release of the phone.

The View 20 is listed as 'coming soon' on Amazon, where users can click the notify me button to receive timely updates for pre-booking and availability. The phone is expected to be rolled out in global markets including India in January.

The Honor View 20 (aka V20 in some markets) is the successor to View 10 (V10) launched last year. The View 10 was price around Rs 30K mark, so we expect it to fall under the same price range. Although in China, the View 20 starts at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,400) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 40,600) for the Moschino Edition.

The global variant of the View 20 is a dual SIM phone that runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with MagicUI skin on top. On the front, it sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.82 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Huawei’s latest 7nm Kirin 980 chipset powers the device paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant you pick. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB with support for an extension using a microSD card.

The View 20 has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording support, and AI HDR support. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus support.

It has a 4000mAh battery with 4.5V/5A fast charge support, and all the basic connectivity features like Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type C and more.