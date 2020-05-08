Honor 9X Pro with Kirin 810 finally launching in India

Three months after launching the Honor 9X , Honor India has officially confirmed the launch of the Honor 9X Pro . And although there's no launch date, IANS report suggests it will be on May 12.

The announcement came via a tweet and while that tweet isn’t explicit about the phone, it does mention the powerful 7nm Kirin chipset that comes with it - the HiSilicon Kirin 810. The Honor 9X series in China was the first to get a strong mobile CPU. However, when Honor announced the series globally, it disappointed by opting for an under-powered Kirin 710F which is based on the 12nm fabrication process.

Whatever you are passionate about, get the speed you need with the Kirin 810. #UpforEXtraordinaryWatch out this space for more updates. pic.twitter.com/dTVWnfLc1uMay 7, 2020

The Honor 9X Pro isn’t much different from its smaller sibling either. The only big addition is a rear 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm ultrawide sensor which is absent on the Honor 9X. Other than that, both handsets have the exact same dimensions, display quality and size, battery, and front camera and software. The Honor 9X Pro does offer more RAM and storage - 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage capacity. However, we’re yet to see if Honor will offer the same variants in India.

The Honor 9X Pro has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, runs on Android Pie based on EMUI 9.1.1, and sports a triple camera setup – with one 48-megapixel lens (f/1.8 aperture) and another 2-megapixel depth sensor as well.

However, the big difference, as earlier mentioned, will be the new Kirin 810 SoC, which will be the USP of the phone. It will allow the handset to compete with the likes of the Realme 6 Pro and the Poco X2.

The Honor 9X with the Kirin 710F costs Rs 13,999 in India and considering the Pro model has a significantly better chip, we could expect it to be priced around the Rs 18,000 territory. The handset also likely won’t arrive with Google’s Mobile Services, which could be a key factor affecting sales of the phone.