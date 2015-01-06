8K content just got a kick in the pants

Maybe not quite that realistic, but still

The MHL Consortium has announced that it's come up with a new audio/video specification, which it's dubbed superMHL, that supports up to 8K resolution and 120 frames per second video.

True, we've barely scratched the surface of 4K, let alone 5K or anything higher.

But MHL is looking to the future, it seems, and the new specification and reversible superMHL connector may be the technology that enables 8K media in your home down the line at some point.

So what?

The MHL Consortium, which includes Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, and others, has so far focused mainly on HDMI to microUSB cords that mirror mobile screens to TVs.

The new MHL standard brings higher resolutions and frame rates, better power charging for devices, and expanded audio formats. The technology can link smartphones, tablets, laptops, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, Blu-ray players, and other devices to your TV while keeping audio and video pristine.

Device makers who want to include superMHL support in their gadgets are required to include a minimum feature set that the Consortium says will provide "superior color, incredible contrast and true-to-life picture" for consumers.

And superMHL is backward-compatible with the millions of MHL 1, 2 and 3 devices that are already on the market.

The MHL Consortium asserts that superMHL is the future, and if it means super high quality audio and video with easy connectivity between multiple types of devices, then we say bring it on.

