Adata teases Project Titan SSD with possible 8K video output

Early signs suggest Titan may combine fast storage and monitor support

Titan points to future hybrid devices with both speed and display capabilities

Memory and storage maker Adata is setting its sights on building what could be among the fastest SSDs to date.

Under the banner of its new enterprise brand Trusta, the company is teasing a concept called Project Titan.

Although very few details are available, what we've seen suggests this drive will not only push speed boundaries but also feature a DisplayPort output, hinting at possible direct 8K monitor support, an unusual move for a storage device.

Cross-functional potential

The SSD is part of Adata’s wider showcase at Computex 2025, where it's focusing on products for AI, gaming, and edge computing.

Project Titan is featured alongside other Thunderbolt 5 external drives, some already capable of reaching up to 6,000MB/s transfer speeds.

What sets Titan apart is its potential for cross-functional use, possibly allowing creators to transfer large files at high speed while also outputting video directly to a monitor. That could mean less reliance on multiple devices and a more streamlined workflow for professionals.

Project Titan’s inclusion in the mobile storage lineup signals that Adata sees a shift happening in how people interact with high-speed storage. If the video output function is fully realized, it might pave the way for a new category of hybrid storage-visual devices.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the technical specs remain under wraps, the branding and placement of Titan at the front of Adata’s product range hint at ambitious performance goals, likely aiming to top 10,000MB/s read/write rates seen in current Gen5 drives.

Adata isn’t revealing much about Titan just yet. Still, its positioning among other high-performance SSDs and its project name (which could well change) suggest it's intended to be a flagship product for the company.

This isn't the first Project Titan in the tech world. The name was previously used for Apple’s decade-long electric vehicle effort, which was ultimately scrapped, and for a Google project involving solar-powered drones designed to fly base stations over remote areas of the planet.