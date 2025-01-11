Adata quietly rolls out the smallest USB 4 external SSD to date, and its fastest portable SSD ever

The SE940 is Adata's first USB 4 portable SSD

It reaches up to 4GBps on read/write

Expect far more USB 4 external SSDs to launch in 2025

At CES 2025, Adata introduced a range of new storage products, including the Adata XPG SE940, a portable SSD which marks the first time Adata is using USB 4 technology.

Adata is also tipping the SE940 as the smallest USB 4 external SSD to be commercially available.

It can reach speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s for reading and writing data. This makes it not only the fastest portable SSD in Adata’s line-up but also a contender in the broader external storage market.

New benchmark for portable SSD performance

The SE940 uses a modern single-chip controller from Silicon Motion, which gives stable performance, uses power efficiently, and works smoothly.

It also has a built-in fingerprint reader, and comes with storage options of up to 8 TB, providing plenty of space for big files, multimedia work, or backups.

Adata also announced several other SSDs at CES. The XPG MARS 970 Storm and Blade are Gen 5 M.2 NVMe SSDs (up to 8TB) that offer up to 14 GB/s read and 12 GB/s write speeds.

The company also announced the SR800 and SR820, portable SSDs that offer up to 20GB speeds, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and up to 4TB capacity.

To wrap things up, Adata announced the SDXC SD 8.0 Express memory card which leverages PCIe 3.0 x2 for speeds up to 1600 MB/s reads and 1200 MB/s writes.