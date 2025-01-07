It's 2025 and yes, you can add a DVD drive (and three SSDs) to Lenovo's answer to Apple's 27-inch iMac

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 runs on Intel's Core Ultra 9 CPU

It supports vPro and targets businesses and enterprise customers

Surprisingly, it includes a powerful Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6, the latest addition to its ThinkCentre desktop lineup, blending powerful hardware with AI-driven productivity features in a sleek all-in-one design.

The new desktop, which will be released in Q1 2025 with an expected starting price of $2,539, is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro and comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. For storage you can have up to three M.2 SSDs with a combined capacity of 3TB, and it even allows you to add an external optical disk drive to the setup, a rarity in modern systems.

Visuals are delivered through a 27-inch QHD near-edgeless display with a 120Hz refresh rate, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, and 99% sRGB coverage. Audio is supported by dual 5W speakers with Dolby Atmos, there's an integrated 5MP RGBIR camera with an IR radar sensor for enhanced security and AI noise suppression technology.

On-device personal AI capabilities

Graphics performance is bolstered by the option for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, making the system capable of handling seriously graphically intensive tasks. Connectivity includes a Thunderbolt 4/USB4 port, multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, a 3-in-1 card reader, and Intel Ethernet. Wireless options include up to Wi-Fi 7.

The M90a Pro Gen 6 offers on-device personal AI capabilities through Lenovo AI Now, while Lenovo Focus Sound uses AI to direct audio output specifically to the user’s position for added privacy during virtual meetings.

Human Presence Detection 2.0 automatically locks the screen when the user steps away, and additional security features include BIOS-based Smart USB protection, Intel Context Sensing Technology, and a dTPM 2.0 chip.

Designed for comfort and durability, the M90a Pro Gen 6 features a full-function ergonomic stand, Eyesafe-certified low blue light technology, and IP55-rated water and dust resistance. Lenovo also offers Premier Support Plus and CO2 Offset Services, allowing users to access premium support options while contributing to environmental sustainability.

