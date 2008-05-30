First Blu-ray audio disc released

‘TrondheimSolistene, who?’ We hear you shout. You know, the orchestra from Norway. Okay, we haven’t heard of them either, but this Norwegian ensemble is the first to break the HD sound barrier with its latest album Divertimenti.

Comprising music by, amongst others, Norfolk’s finest composer Benjamin Britten, the disc lasts for 69 minutes and has been produced by the 2L label (Linberg Lyd).

HD audio

According to the makers of the BD, they have recorded the album in such a way that each instrument will be heard in crystal-clear fashion. Something you would expect from music made for Blu-ray playback.

The album comes as a two-disc set, the first disc is SACD catering for those without BD playback. The second is the BD, and it is houses compatibility with the following audio formats: 2.0 LPCM, 5.1 LPCM, 5.1 DTS HD Master Audio, 5.1 Dolby True HD, 5.1 Dolby Digital.