Google seeks to highlight the virus threat to your Smart TVs

Malware and bloatware on Android smartphones are a known evil for long. But, did you know that your Smart TV could be exposed to several attack each week? Well, it seems Google has decided to up the ante on this front by highlighting the potential risk on Android-run smart televisions.

Google, which has published security updates for Android devices for several years now, began updating security patches for Android TVs as well. The first such bulletin, published on November 1, was later updated on December 3. This could be the first of several such updates in the future to ensure Smart TV security.

The possibility of smart TVs falling victim to malware or viruses has been brought to the world’s attention last year when Samsung’s support account tweeted urging users to scan their TVs for malware regularly. However, for some reason they went and deleted the post that same day.

Additionally, an independent consumer body collaborated with the NCC Group and the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) to create a fake smart home in May of this year and fill it with a range of smart devices from televisions to thermostats to smart home security systems and even a smart kettle.

The body observed 1,017 unique scans or hacking attempts originating from all over the world with at least 66 being done with malicious purposes. During the following month and the busiest week of testing, there were 12,807 unique scans/attack attempts against the smart devices in the fake smart home.

From Google's point of view, we are still unsure whether the company would take up this form of a dedicated monthly bulletin such as the ones it brings out for Pixel as well as Android Automotive. However, a report published on 9to5Google, appears to suggest that Google may post security bulletins for the OS underlying Android TV and Google TV.

Of course, Google's marketshare in the smart TV market has declined in recent years with the global share dropping from 40% in 2018 to just about 9% in 2020. However, the recent launch of Android TV 12 could signal a revival in Google's fortunes on this front and its bulletins may add value to users.

