Google makes it easier for Chrome users to sync info across devices

Google has made it easy for Chrome users to sync their passwords and payment information across devices.

In a blog post, Google has announced that the new features will be rolling out over the coming weeks and months.

Google Chrome users on Android, with their Google account, will be able access their saved payment information once they log into the browser. These payments can be confirmed by entering the credit/debit card’s CVC or by biometric security.

(Image credit: Google)

Signing in to a Google account first on an Android device will also be further eased. If you are logged into a Google service such as Gmail, you will be given the option to log into the browser with a Google account on the device with just a touch without having to re-enter your credentials.

"If you prefer to sign in without adding your account to the device, you can simply dismiss the dialog. And if you want a temporary browsing session, the menu provides a quick way to open Incognito mode," Google said.

Password management made easier

(Image credit: Google)

Google is also updating Chrome desktop version to give access to saved passwords if the user has signed in with a Google Account. When the user saves a new password, Chrome will give the user the option to either save the password just on the device or to have access across devices.

Of course, this is already available on Chrome through its sync feature that saves users bookmarks, history, passwords etc across devices. But it works only if the sync option is turned on every device.

The new update will make signing into a browser with Google Account simpler and more intuitive. This is expected to make access to information easier.

Via: Google