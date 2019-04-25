Garmin launches Vivosmart 4 activity tracker in India at Rs 12,990

Garmin has launched its Vivosmart 4 activity tracker in India. The Vivosmart series by Garmin is meant for fitness enthusiasts who want to keep a regular track of their workout activities. A bunch of key features of the Garmin Vivosmart 4 includes advanced sleep monitoring via Rapid Eye Movement (REM), Pulse OX sensor which assists in measuring blood oxygen levels and upto 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 is constructed entirely out of silicone with an aluminum accent around 6.6 mm x 17.7 mm OLED display that has a 128 x 48 pixels resolution and supports touch input. The small and medium sizes will be available in five color options- Black with Midnight accents, Merlot with Rose Gold, Gray with Rose Gold, Blue with silver. Additionally, the large size Vivosmart 4 is available in just a single color- Black with Midnight accents.

With a slew of sensors such as the Elevate heart rate monitor, Pulse Ox, barometer, accelerometer and ambient light sensor, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 can be used during walks, runs, workouts, yoga, swimming, among other activities. The activity tracker can be paired up with a smartphone to get alerts for notifications, calls, text, weather and even control music playback.

One of the highlights of the Garmin Vivosmart 4 is its Pulse OX sensor which gauges the rate of oxygen absorbed by the body. While the tracker can be configured to measure SpO2 during the night, users can take spot measurements at any time. The Vivosmart 4 is also capable of tracking three stages of sleep- light, deep and REM, in addition to being capable of tracking sleep movements. The sleep pattern data combined with the data from Pulse OX sensor can provide a deeper insight into the user's health.

The Vivosmart 4 is also resistant to usual splashes of water, rain and snow which is why it can be used in the shower, while swimming or diving into the water, snorkeling among others. However, Garmin recommends users to not wear Vivosmart 4 while participating in watersports.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 price and availability

Garmin Vivosmart 4 is priced at Rs 12,990 and is available at Garmin Brand Store in Bengaluru and Helios Watch Stores across India.