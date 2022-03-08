Garmin Instinct 2 Series comes with virtually unlimited battery life

Audio player loading…

Garmin has launched its Instinct 2 series of rugged smartwatches in India. This new lineup of smartwatches succeeds the Garmin Instinct smartwatches that were released in 2018.

This lineup has six different watches - Instinct 2S, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct 2, Instinct 2 Camo Edition, Instinct 2 Solar and Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition. Aimed at adventure sports enthusiasts, these watches can be charged with solar power thus offering potentially infinite battery life.

The watches in this series are available in two different sizes – 40mm and 45mm and come with a suite of wellness-related features VO2 Max and Sleep Score.

Garmin Instinct 2 Series price and availability

The price of the Garmin Instinct 2 series starts at Rs 33,990 going all the way up to Rs. 51,990 and will be available to purchase via Garmin’s official brand stores, Amazon, Flipkart and other retail channels beginning March 14, 2022.

The Instinct 2S and Instinct 2S Solar will retail via Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury. While the rest four watches will be available via Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios, Just In Time and more.

Garmin Instinct 2 series price in India Variant Colour Price Instinct 2S Graphite Rs. 33,990 Instinct 2S Solar Graphite Rs. 43,990 Instinct 2 Graphite Rs. 36,990 Instinct 2 Camo Edition Graphite Camo Rs. 41,490 Instinct 2 Solar Graphite, Tidal Blue Rs. 46,990 Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition Graphite, Coyote Tan Rs. 51,990

Garmin Instinct 2 Series Features and specifications

The Garmin Instinct 2S smartwatches are available in a 40mm dial while the standard model comes with a 45mm dial. However, both sizes come with a solar model which offers virtually endless battery and a regular model.

The new series offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point. The lineup also has sub-variants that are designed specifically for certain activities. The Garmin Instinct 2 is a rugged smartwatch lineup that is built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and up to 100 meters of water resistance.

The watches lets you download applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields and more for free using the Garmin Connect IQ Store 2. Garmin claims that the watches can offer up to 4 weeks of battery life while the solar variants come with unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode.

Talking about the health and fitness features, the Instinct 2 comes with a heart rate monitor, stress tracker, sleep score, advanced sleep and body battery energy monitoring, Pulse Ox sensors, intensity minutes to track the activities, and women’s health tracking as well.

Last but not the least, the Instinct 2 Solar models also come equipped with Garmin Pay which allows users to make payments on the go.