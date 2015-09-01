There's something strange about the Steam reviews for Metal Gear Solid 5

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain has finally arrived, but the road to launch has been a slightly strange one.

Following some odd behaviour between the game's publisher Konami and its creator Hideo Kojima, the box art for The Phantom Pain was altered, stripping it of the tag that originally read "A Hideo Kojima Game".

However, that hasn't stopped the players from hammering home the truth. If you head to the Phantom Pain's Steam page right now (spotted via Reddit), you'll see that most of the reviews look like this.

#neverforget