PlayStation destined to be portal to porn?

Sony's PlayStation 3 may become a hub for pornographic content if the CEO of Vivid, the world's biggest adult video company, gets his way.

Vivid boss Steve Hirsch has been speaking about the possibility of porn movies on the PlayStation Network, saying to Kotaku:

"Our point is pretty simple: as long as age verification is in place that (Sony) feels comfortable with, we see no reason why adults shouldn't be allowed to access adult movies on the PlayStation 3."

Porn ultimatum

While the company has said no to Hirsch in the past, a recent change in Sony's policy in Japan – where the company has started allowing on-demand adult HD movies from DDM.TV – means that he is ready to have another go at getting porn on the network.

"They had made it clear in the past they were not interested," he said.

"Now that they have agreed to in someway allow adult films on the Japanese platform we are going to move forward and make a formal request."

Hirsch also explains to Kotaku that if Sony does open up over adult content, then other consoles are next: "If we move forward here we would look at other potential gaming platforms like the Xbox 360." But he does note "The Wii seems to skew a little young."

This is probably a good thing, as we would hate to know just what add-on the Wii-Mote would get if Vivid had their way.

