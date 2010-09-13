Full version of Angry Birds for Android 'in 2-3 weeks'

Rovio, the creator of Angry Birds, has announced that the full version of the game for the Android platform will be out within the month.

The game has been a huge hit on the iPhone – the paid-for version has been downloaded some 7 million times – and there is even talk of a movie in the works.

The popularity of the app has meant that Android users have been eagerly awaiting for Angry Birds to land.

Prayers were answered this month when a Lite version of the game landed on Android Market, available for those handsets with 2.1 and above and for those phones with VGA+ screen resolution.

Now Rovio has announced a full version of the game is a mere two to three weeks away.

Best game experience

"We are currently working hard to ensure that Angry Birds on Android will offer best game experience for as many people as possible," explained a Rovio spokesperson to TalkAndroid.

"The expected release date is within 2-3 weeks."

Before the game is launched, Rovio is hard at work making Angry Birds compatible with QVGA devices. It is also trying to sort out lag problems it is having with the game on older Android devices - which means the onset of fat chicks being thrown at pigs will be even greater.

Via Unwired View