PS4 launch games: the list grows

The PS4 Shadow of the Beast reboot was announced at Gamescom

While Microsoft today revealed a comprehensive list of every Xbox One launch game, Sony's been doing things a bit more haphazardly.

We've yet to see a single unified list of PS4 launch titles, but Sony did reveal a slew of new ones during its Gamescom press conference earlier today.

In case you missed it, that was the presentation during which Sony revealed the PS4's release date as well.

So now that we know when you'll be playing on PS4, how about we explore what you'll be playing?

Update: Sony teased that Minecraft is heading to the PS4, and game creator Markus Persson later chimed in that the news was indeed true. The game should be available at launch, and it's a big win for fans of the game and the console alike. Not only that, but Minecraft will make its way to PS3 and Vita as well. Xbox One is still getting its own special edition of the game, but Sony isn't letting its rival have all the blocky fun.

Mixed messages

Sony's official message right now is that 15 games will be available as physical Blu-ray releases at the PS4's launch:

NBA 2K14 (Visual Concepts, 2K Sports)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Skylanders Swap Force (Vicarious Visions, Activision)

Need for Speed: Rivals (Ghost Games/Criterion Games, EA)

Battlefield 4 (EA DICE, EA)

Madden 25 (EA Tiburon, EA)

FIFA 14 (EA Canada, EA)

NBA Live 14 (EA Tiburon, EA)

Killzone: Shadown Fall (Guerilla Games, Sony)

Driveclub (Evolution Studios, Sony)

Knack (SCE Japan, Sony)

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (Ubisoft, Ubisoft)

Watch Dogs (Ubisoft, Ubisoft)

Just Dance 2014 (Ubisoft, Ubisoft)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (TT Games, Warner Bros. Interactive)

But the PS4 launch includes 33 titles total including digital releases by the end of the year, and since the console's announcement, including today's Gamescom presentation, plenty of others have been revealed. Some of these games may release in or close to the PS4's launch window:

Destiny (Bungie, Activision)

Diablo 3 (Blizzard, Blizzard)

Mad Max (Avalanche Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive)

Minecraft (Mojang)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red, Warner Bros. Interactive)

The Division (Ubisoft, Ubisoft)

Dragone Age 3 (BioWare, EA)

Hohokum (Honeyslug)

Planetside 2 (Sony Online Entertainment)

Warframe (Digital Extremes, Sony)

Blacklight: Retribution (Zombie Studios, Perfect World Entertainment)

Shadow of the Beast (Heavy Spectrum)

The Order: 1886 (Ready at Dawn, Sony)

Infamous: Second Son (Sucker Punch, Sony)

Rime (Tequila Works)

Hell Divers (Arrowhead)

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture (thechineseroom)

Resogun (Housemarque)

Tiny Brains (Spearhead Games)

During the Gamescom presentation Sony also mentioned a ton of additional PS4 indie games without concrete release dates, including:

Assault Android Cactus (Witch Beam)

Fez (Polytron Corporation)

Final Horizon (Eiconic Games)

Samurai Gunn (Teknopants)

Starbound (Chucklefish)

Switch Galaxy Ultra (Atomicom)

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (Nicalis)

Velocity 2X (FuturLab)

Guns of Icarus Online (Muse Games)

N++ (Metanet)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Dennaton Games/Devolver Digital)

Rogue Legacy (Cellar Door Games)

Volume (Mike Bithell)

Wasteland Kings (Vlambeer)

And don't forget that virtual tech demo known as The Playroom will be included on every PS4 by default.

Making PlayStation history

At Gamescom, the PS4's lead system architect Mark Cerny shared some of Sony's thinking when designing the console and its launch lineup.

"We knew that performance would be critical," he said, adding that the PS4 was designed to be 10 times more powerful than any console that's come before.

Software was also a focus, and "the result is the strongest launch lineup in PlayStation history," Cerny said.