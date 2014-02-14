First big Xbox One update of 2014 is ready to be downloaded

The first update of many for Xbox One

Going along with our freshly updated Xbox One review, Microsoft has begun to roll out the first major patch of 2014 for its new console.

The February firmware update offers a better way to manage its storage space and download queue. This digital content-driven, multimedia console conveniently reorganizes My Games and My Apps into separate lists.

Marathon gamers will also appreciate the return of the battery power indicator on the home screen and ability to use a USB keyboard, two problems that didn't exist on Xbox 360.

Today's Xbox One update is actually three days later than Microsoft initially promised, but our Valentine's Day hearts are content with these changes.

It can even be downloaded automatically if you enabled its "Instant On" feature, which checks for updates even when the system is off. Just in case you have plans for tonight.