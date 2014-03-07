Check out this Titanfall Xbox One you're not allowed to touch

Respawn has a Titanfall-skinned Xbox One, and instead of doing the good thing and keeping it quiet, it's chosen to tormented gamers around the world by rubbing it in our faces.

"Almost hate to post this 'cause they aren't for sale but Xbox brought our studio something amazing today," Tweeted a member of the team.

Sure, we've got a nice Titanfall Xbox One bundle to look forward to, but it won't be enough to wipe away the tears now we know what we could have had.

Suppose there's always a chance Microsoft might sell this mech-themed machine down the line. It's already selling the Titanfall-skinned controller, after all.