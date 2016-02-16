7 tips to help you be a better Rocket League dueller

Due to land on Xbox One on February 17, Rocket League has had sports and racing fans alike hooked since it launched on the PS4 in July 2015.

Psyonix has wisely chosen not to tinker with the game's core gameplay mechanics, instead introducing alternate modes that use game-altering "mutators" to ramp up the crazy.

Rocket League's team modes are great, but its one-on-one duels are competitive on another level. Your ranking is down to you and you alone, meaning there's little margin for error.

Whether you're thinking of dipping your toes into Rocket League or want to brush up on your skills in time for the PC Gamer Weekender's tournament, here are 7 tips to help you rule the duel.