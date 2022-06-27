Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with Alexa and better health tracking comes to India

Audio player loading…

Smart wearable maker Fossil has announced the availability of its next-gen hybrid smartwatches under the moniker of – Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid.

These new smart wearables are available to purchase in India starting today and come with a slew of improvements over its predecessor.

The Fossil Gen 6 comes in a couple of styles with various colour ways. The leather and silicone strap-styled smartwatches will be available at a price of Rs. 17,633 while the bracelet styled Fossil Gen 6 will retail at a slightly premium price of Rs. 19,173 via the official Fossil website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Fossil)

Among the biggest updates, these new hybrid smartwatches come with built-in Alexa compatibility – a feature that was introduced to the Wear OS-powered Fossil Gen 6 watches earlier this year. This will allow users to interact with Amazon’s virtual assistant using the watch’s mic while the responses will be available on the display of the watch.

It is worth noting that while this feature is available to all Android and iOS users, however, people using an Android Go-powered phone or a smartphone that doesn’t ship with Play Store won’t be able to access Alexa on their Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid watches.

Among other features, the new hybrid smartwatch comes with an improved heart rate sensor and a new SpO2 tracker. The company says that the upgraded heart rate sensor allows for continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy.

The company also says that it has improved the user interface to make it easy for the users to interact with the watch and offers more options to personalize the watch via the bundled smartphone application. This app will not only let users change the watch faces but also offers activity metrics and more.

In terms of battery life, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches offer up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid comes in two styles — Machine and Stella — with 45mm and 40.5mm cases which use 24mm and 18mm straps, respectively.