Facebook now lets you transfer images to Google Photos; Here’s how you can do it

Facebook has made it simpler for users to transfer their images and videos to Google Photos. This is the same tool that was first announced in December last year but was limited to users from Ireland and is a part of Facebook’s Data Transfer project.

After making it available to users in some more countries in the Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the EU, UK, South East Asia, Africa and very recently In the US and Canada, Facebook has now finally announced that users across the globe can make use of this tool to move images to their Google Photos account.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

How to transfer your Facebook images and videos to Google Photos easily

With the help of this tool, users will be able to create copies of the image on their Google account linked with the Facebook profile. It is available on both the desktop site as well as mobile site.

To transfer your photos, you need to follow these steps:

Go to “Settings” once you’re logged in to your Facebook account

Find “Your Facebook Information” under settings

Select “Transfer a copy of your Photos or Videos”

Choose a destination as Google Photos from the drop-down under “Choose Destination”

Select either Photos or Videos, click next

Authenticate your Google account and grant permission to Facebook to access Google Photos Library

Once done, click confirm the transfer and your photos will be transferred automatically

After all these steps are followed, Facebook will transfer the photos and alerts you once done

The transferred images will appear in a separate folder in Google Photos named Copy of [Facebook album name]









Via: XDA Developers