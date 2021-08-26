Facebook Messenger turns 10 - Rolls out four new features

Facebook Messenger, which last year got a new look and more features, has come up with four new capabilities. And they are being rolled out to mark Messenger turning 10. Among the fresh offerings are a way to send and receive cash gifts, as well as a way to create polls in group chats.

"We’ve pulled together an epic birthday bundle of 10 product features — many of which are starting to roll out today — that will help you create more memories with your friends and family," Facebook said in a blog post.

Messenger is among the three biggest messaging platforms in the world. The other two are WhatsApp and WeChat.

Polls features gets a new tweak

One of Messenger’s popular features is 'Polls'. Facebook is now introducing a fun element to it. Through 'Poll Games' it lets users to find out more about their friends and acquaintances.

"You can now play “Most likely to” in polls to help you discover what your friends really think about topics like who is “most likely to give gifts on their own birthday?”, “most likely to fight zombies while everyone else runs away?” and “most likely to miss their flight?️ or just write your own prompt,” Facebook said.

To play a poll game in your group chat, tap “Polls” and select the “Most Likely To” tab to pick a question and select the names of chat participants to be included as potential answers.

You can now receive gifts on Messenger

(Image credit: Facebook)

The second feature is for users in the US who can now receive cash gifts directly through Messenger.

When a friend sends you a cash gift, you will be notified on Messenger. When you confirm your Facebook Pay details, the cash gift will be instantly deposited into your bank account.

"To send a birthday cash gift, go to the Facebook mobile app and tap the button that appears alongside your friend’s birthday posts in your Facebook News Feed or their profile."

As the new features are for Messenger’s birthday, Facebook is adding many birthday-themed tools to the app. it has come up with a specially curated “Messenger is 10!” sticker pack.

And as the fourth feature, Facebook has made easy to share contacts with friends through Messenger. users have to simply select the contact they want to share, access the chat settings and tap “Share Contact” under the “More Actions” section.

Facebook also took the occasion to give a preview of its coming 'Word Effects' option, "an exciting new way to pair words with the emojis that have meaning to you and your friends".

Basically, it will throw up an emoji to be paired with a certain word or term. "When used in your conversation, these words will trigger a delightful cascade of the emoji you selected," Facebook said.