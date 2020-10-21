Facebook and Instagram launch new bundle for #DurgaPujo2020

Facebook and Instagram are platforms where people connect and express themselves and even more so during festivals. India is approaching the festive season, and Facebook and Instagram have launched a bundle of features and content programming to help make virtual Durga Pujo celebrations possible.

Like every year, Durga Pujo will kick-start the festive period and be celebrated enthusiastically, but this time with a greater focus on virtual celebrations.

Facebook and Instagram: Durga Pujo special

(Image credit: Facebook)

To assist virtual Durga Pujo celebrations Facebook and Instagram have released AR filters and stickers to create fun and engaging Stories, Reels. Besides these there are Facebook posts and programming on specific hashtags like #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo.

The new bundle of features include an AR effect called ‘Pujaparikrama’ which allows people to virtually experience the Pujo and pandal festive experience. AR effect called ‘Durga Pujo’ where you can switch between Ma Durga and an Asuram, by tilting your head.

For the first time, Facebook and Instagram are introducing Durga Pujo GIFs which can be easily found by searching terms like 'Pujo', to make Instagram Stories and Reels. The new content programming includes Reely Phataphati Pujo which is Pujo specific content on Instagram’s new short form video feature, Reels.

Reely Phataphati Pujo will be available on the following hashtags - #AmarPujoReel, #DurgaPujoReel, #FeelKaroReelKaro, #FeelItReelIt, #FeelKorboReelKorbo, #ReelyPhataphatiPujo, #PujoDekhechiReelKorechi, #PujoFeelershaateyReel, #PujoReelChallenge, #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo and #IGDurgaPujo.

People will be able to watch Pujo rituals and participate in the festivities from home through various Facebook Lives by Pujo Pandals across the country. Public figures and creators from West Bengal including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Bong Guy, Priyam Ghose, Indrani Biswas (Wonder Munna) will take an active part in this year’s celebrations and showcase their Pujo celebrations through FB Lives, posts, IG Stories and much more.