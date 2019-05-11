Exclusive: OPPO F11 to launch in India at Rs 17,990; first sale from May 15

Announced early in March this year, the Oppo F11 is all set to go on its first sale in India. The phone was announced alongside Oppo F11 Pro which is currently on sale and comes with a pop-up camera. Oppo F11 is the regular model in the series and as such does not have some of the features that are found on the Pro variant.

While there is no official word from Oppo about the release date of Oppo F11, a person familiar with the matter revealed to TechRadar India that it is going on sale from May 15, with pre-orders starting from May 13. Oppo F11 will be made available in one variant, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, in green and purple gradient hues.

Oppo F11 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 17,990.

Oppo F11 specifications

OPPO F11 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch design on the front. This gives it a 90.70% screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G72 MP3 as the graphics processor. This is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with an option to upgrade storage by upto 256GB via microSD card.

The F11 has a dual camera setup on the back which consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and supported by PDAF. The secondary 5MP camera is a depth sensor which assists the main 48MP snapper to create pictures with a depth-of-field effect. On the front, there's a single 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and features like HDR support.

Oppo F11 has a 4,020mAh battery with 20W fast charging support courtesy of VOOC 3.0.