EV charging infra gets more boost: Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol join hands

The name of the game in the EV ecosystem is partnership to strengthen the charging infrastructure and make it more widespread. EV manufacturers and charging companies are sewing up deals so that the biggest worry of EV-buyers --- range anxiety --- is addressed. EV car maker MG Motor India had earlier worked out an arrangement with BPCL, which is now offering EV charging in its select fuel outlets across the country. On the other hand, Jio-bp outlets, which have also started to provide EV charging in its outlets, has tied up with TVS Motor Company for the same.

Now, MG Motor India and Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars.

Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to EV Customers in inter-city and intra-city travel.

Castrol will also tweak its Express Oil Change centers to start serving four-wheeler electric cars. These services will be offered across India at Jio-bp mobility stations, too.

Car mechanics to be trained in EVs

Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem to service all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year. The company has constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs.

Jio-bp's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs.

MG Motor India, for its part, has launched what it calls 'Electric Internet SUV - the ZS EV, which offers an updated range of 461 km in a single charge.

Further, Castrol will help set up EV charging infrastructure across its auto service network. With rising EV adoption, car mechanics will require training on the latest automotive technologies. Castrol will leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialized EV training and certification, a statement from the companies said.