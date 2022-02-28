EV charging and servicing startup BikeWo acquires Munim app - Here's why

Audio player loading…

Hyderabad-based BikeWo, an electric vehicle (two-wheeler) servicing and charging point network, has announced the acquisition of Munim, which is a staff management and business intelligence app.

Munim will continue to operate independently, but shall simultaneously provide exclusive technology and scale-up support to BikeWo in the near future, a press statement from the latter said.

With this acquisition, Bikewo has also absorbed the workforce and intellectual properties of Munim App into its fold. Going forward, the founders of Munim App will be handling its technology arm and shall be placed on the Board of Advisors of BikeWo.

BikeWo is looking to leverage Munim App’s technological expertise to build and nurture internal and external digital processes and systems that will help it establish a strong presence across the nation.

BikeWo to appoint franchise dealers pan-India

BikeWo, through a franchise model, plans to expand its dealerships aggressively to 2000+ dealerships across India by 2025. On the other hand, Munim has built a mobile application to digitize workforce-related data and business intelligence and thereby provide the benefit of technology to businesses.

Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, BikeWo said, “The decision to acquire Munim App was taken by us keeping in mind that we at BikeWo foresee a huge scope in the years to come to digitize our staff-related data and to expand our presence across India."

BikeWo and Munim will be working together to expand their tech-enabled, digital-first offerings to many other stakeholders across the Indian EV market, including OEMs, automobile dealers, and so on, added Anupam Shah, Founder, Munim App.

It is good that charging infrastructure for EVs is getting fortified in the country with companies like Bikewo growing. This startup is building EV battery swapping and charging points infrastructure, thereby paving the path for increased adoption of electric 2-wheelers across India. It is also filling the gaps for electric bike servicing and repairs. The company aims is to have a countrywide vast network of EV charging points pan-India by 2025. Recently, popular Tollywood film actor and producer Venkatesh Daggubati has joined BikeWo as a strategic investor and brand ambassador.

Talking of EV ecosystem infrastructure, last week BPCL tied up with Hero MotoCorp. The government itself is doing its bit by trying to roll out a battery swapping policy. In general, having conveniently located EV charging stations will further speed up the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

