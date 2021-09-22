Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite is an affordable cordless vacuum cleaner

Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite vacuum cleaner has been launched in India. For those who are unaware, Anker is the brand behind Eufy in India and the latest budget-friendly cordless vacuum cleaner will take on the Dyson Omni-glide.

The Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite joins the G10 hybrid, S11 go, 35C and H11 pure vacuum cleaners from the brand which are already available in India for purchase. The newly launched Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite is already available in India for purchase via Flipkart.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite price in India and availability

The Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite is priced at Rs 13,499 and is now available for purchase from Flipkart. It comes in Red and Black colour combination. Buyers on Flipkart can get 10% off on the first time Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit/ICICI Bank Mastercard Credit Card transaction, and 5% unlimited cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The vacuum cleaner comes with a 12-month warranty for the battery pack.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite features

As said earlier, this is a cordless vacuum with a stick design. The company says it is robust, lightweight and hassle-free. On the inside, the machine comes with a powerful motor and a hygienic dirt ejector to clean the house or workspace. The budget-friendly vacuum cleaner is designed to lighten the daily chores and with the festive season approaching in India soon, this can be an ideal choice as well.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Eufy) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Eufy) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Eufy)

On the inside, a 75AW of suction cleans up daily dirt and a 215W BLDC motor optimizes airflow and ensures there is no loss of suction while cleaning. On a single charge, the stick vacuum cleaner is rated to last up to 35 minutes. There are also LED lights in the brush head which illuminates dark areas to seek out the hidden dust. It comes in two modes 一Max and Energy-saving mode.

The Eufy S11 Lite comes with a few attachments in the box which helps in reaching high-up areas. The 2 in 1 crevice tool is suitable for delicate surfaces while the sofa tool removes dust or crumbs. The arc-shaped inlet allows you to move the vacuum across your sofa and into the hard-to-reach areas.

The Eufy S11 Lite packs a 650ml dust box that can be detached and emptied. The cleaner can be activated without holding down a trigger. The cleaner's motor is located in the handle, making it convenient for the user to lift it and clean high places.

