Eufy Robovac 35C is one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners in India

Anker has announced the launch of its new affordable vacuum cleaner in India. The Eufy Robovac 35C comes with some interesting features like Boost IQ Technology and voice assistant support, allowing users to control the robot vacuum cleaner using voice commands.

The new Eufy Robovac 35C uses three brushes for cleaning the surface, comes with WiFi connectivity, 3x improved suction and a larger dustbin container to collect the dirt.

Eufy Robovac 35C availability and price

The price of Eufy Robovac 35C in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 making it one of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaners in India. Available in a single colour option – Black the vacuum cleaner is retailing via Flipkart exclusively and comes with a 12-month warranty.

Eufy Robovac 35C features and specifications

The Robovac 35C comes equipped with Boost IQ tech that helps suck dust and dirt with 1500 pa suction power that helps keep the floor, carpets etc. clean and dirt free.

The company claims that this robovac comes with a 0.6L bin to collect dust and is capable of 100 minutes of cleaning in one charge. The vacuum cleaner supports auto-cleaning scheduling making it easier for people to schedule a cleaning cycle at a time of their choice. Further, the Robovac 35C supports various cleaning modes that can be selected according to the requirements.

The company says that this Robovac 35C makes use of a dual-layer, triple filter, and one high-performance filter to achieve a cleaner home. In terms of controlling the vacuum cleaner, it can be controlled using voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and additional functions are available in the EufyHome app.

Like any other smart vacuum cleaner, the Robovac 35C automatically goes to its charging dock for a refill when the cleaner is low on the battery.

