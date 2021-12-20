EeVe Soul electric scooter with 120 KM range and swappable batteries launched in India

Audio player loading…

Homegrown electric vehicle maker EeVe India has introduced a new electric scooter in the Indian market. The new EeVe Soul is the company's sixth such vehicle, but the first one to qualify for the Fame II subsidies.

The EeVe Soul electric scooter comes with dual lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) batteries that can be unplugged and charged at your convenience. It can even be swapped with a fully-charged one at a battery swapping station.

As for the regular features, the EeVe Soul scooter is loaded with almost all the stuff that one can find in a modern electric scooter including. You get USB ports, GPS navigation, geo-tagging, geo-fencing, reverse mode, keyless experience and more.

The price of the EeVe Soul battery powered scooter in India has been set at Rs. 139,000, ex-showroom. The local price might differ based on the subsidies offered by the state where the purchase is made. The scooter comes with a 3-year warranty.

Of course, the swappable battery is something for the future. What we are trying to understand is the price that the new scooter is pegged at. The EeVe Soul takes on the likes of the Ather 450x and Ola S1 Pro. The first one boasts of a dealer network across the country while the latter comes on the back of some serious hype.

What we learn from EeVe India is that they too have quite a good network across the country with 100 dealerships working with more than 300 sub-dealers.

EeVe Soul electric scooter key features

One of the highlights of EeVe Soul electric scooter is its range. The company claims that the scooter can go up to 120 Kms on a single charge. With the usual caveat that the range could vary based on the driving pattern and road conditions.

The dual lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) batteries with a combined capacity of 2.2kWh can be fully charged in 3-4 hours. These batteries can be removed from the bike and charged at home or in the office. The company also offers the option to the rider of swapping batteries with fully charged ones. However, we did not get details of the number of such swapping stations currently available in the country.

Most premium scooters like Ather 450x, Ola S1 and S1 Pro etc. come with a fixed battery that may be cumbersome to charge if the user lives in an apartment complex or doesn't have a dedicated parking space.

We recently reported that companies manufacturing charging stations for electric vehicles are witnessing an increase in demand across India. The demand is coming from representatives of apartment complexes.

The EeVe Soul scooter is powered by a 1,200W hub motor and comes with an LCD display for battery percentage, speedo, trip, time, and temp information. The scooter also comes with a pair of speakers that lets you enjoy music while driving.

