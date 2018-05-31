Dell doubles up displays with rumored dual-screen Windows 10 on ARM device

Rumor has it that Dell is planning its own dual-screen ARM-driven device, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, similar to the piece of hardware Microsoft allegedly has in development.

We’ve been hearing rumors for a while now that Microsoft may resurrect the Courier dual-screen device abandoned many moons ago, and according to a source cited by WinFuture, Dell has been working on a similar dual-screen project codenamed ‘Januss’ (the name of a God with two faces, which makes sense – although it’s normally spelt with only one ‘s’).

Dell has been working on this since last summer, apparently, with a prototype created at that time. The Windows 10 device will apparently run with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chip, which hasn’t yet been officially revealed, but is a step on from the Snapdragon 835 used in current Windows 10 on ARM laptops. And that should provide a nifty performance boost.

Shaky ground?

Of course, we need to exercise a good deal of caution around this speculation, and WinFuture is fairly cagey with its wording, noting in its report that Dell’s project has been waylaid several times, and that the device hit some ‘hurdles’ at the start of this year, and it’s not clear if Dell has moved further ahead with the hardware.

Other details on Dell’s purported device are thin on the ground, although it is expected to carry at least one USB Type-C port.

So yes, we are up to our knees in salt on this one, but it’s an interesting nugget of information to hear, for sure.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Microsoft still has serious ambitions in the dual-screen device space – the last we heard was a somewhat different spin on a foldable Surface tablet which could still connect to a detachable physical keyboard if needed.

