Confined to a desk job? These are the chairs you need to consider

Do you know how many types of chairs there are and how many of those are intended for office use? Answering the first part of the question is seemingly impossible, as furniture makers are coming up with new products and ideas with each passing year.



However, the second part can be answered with confidence. Those working long hours while sitting in front of a desk know the importance of a proper chair that would keep one in a less fatigued state at the end of a strenuous day.

While people have no choice but to adapt to a chair given to them at the office, for home use, they can choose any chair based on ergonomics, ergonomics meaning the study of an individual's efficiency in his or her working environment. This is precisely why office chairs come with ergonomic adjustments.

Types of chairs to consider before making your buying decision

Computer chairs

Arguably the most common type of chair people buy, for they have been specifically designed to pair with computer desks. They come in various shapes and sizes and would usually have some ergonomic adjustments and rolling casters attached to a 5 star base. Although very versatile and affordable in most cases, makers of computer chairs often assume a one-size-fits-all approach and it might not work for most people.

24-hour chairs

This is where 24-hour chairs come into play. Those working a desk job for long hours should first look into 24-hour chairs which come with extra durable frames, more seat padding and basic ergonomic adjustments. These chairs are ideal for constant use and there is a reason why most offices choose to have these.

Kneel chairs

These are designed in such a way that a user's thighs are positioned at a 60-70 degree angle, rather than the normal 90 degree angle of a standard chair. Kneel chairs should be considered by people who suffer from pain in the lower back, as this reduces strain on that part of the body by dividing one's body weight between the seat and the knee cushion.

Ergonomic chairs

What if it has been simply impossible for you to find a right seating position? Many face this issue, but continue to overlook it due to various reasons. However, for those who want the utmost comfort there are ergonomic chairs. These come with plentiful adjustments, for example, seat and back height, lumbar support, knee tilt and even seat depth.

These aside, there are petite chairs for small individuals and ones that suit big and tall people as well. They address the ergonomic needs of such people at home.