UK's Novatech as reliable as Apple, says Which?

British manufacturer Novatech has topped a Which? Reliability survey, with the PC maker scoring the same as giants Apple and Compaq.

Novatech, a Portsmouth-based company, was behind Apple in the customer score getting 81 per cent compared to the latter's 94 per cent, but the manufacturer can hold its head up high.

Sarah Kidner, Editor, Which? Computing said: "It's great to see a smaller, home-grown brand beating giants like Dell for both reliability and customer satisfaction."

23 years

Novatech was founded back in 1987, and now employs over 150 people at its head office, with branches in Portishead and Reading.

"Our value is a combined measure of price, quality, performance and service," states the company. "Our aim is to provide our customers with the best value IT products with total customer satisfaction, first time, every time.

"We aim to deliver this by working as one team confidently, helpfully and honestly."

And, according to consumer bible Which?, the company is doing a decent job of it.