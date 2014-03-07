Apple adds OS X support for 4K displays with Retina resolution

Apple is adding support for 4K monitors with Retina resolutions in its latest version of Mac OS X, opening doors for clearer and sharper images.

The new feature is part of OS X Mavericks 10.9.3, which is now in beta for developers.

9to5Mac tested a 2013 Macbook Pro with Retina display, linking it up to a 4K Seiki monitor via HDMI. The result was a significantly sharper image than before, thanks to the pixel-doubled nature of Retina.

Previously Apple users employing a 4K display only got a larger scale version of their content, while some unofficial mods allowed full use of Retina resolutions. This will now be an official feature once the new update launches for the public.

Refreshing

Some users also claim that the new OS X version will allow a refresh rate of 60Hz, a boost over the existing HDMI output limit of 24Hz or 30Hz. A 60Hz refresh rate previously worked for Mac computers running Windows, which doesn't exactly help Apple.

9to5Mac speculates that the support for 4K could suggest the company is working on a new high-resolution external monitor, something that has been in the rumour mill for some time. 2014 could be an interesting year for Apple.

Via TheNextWeb