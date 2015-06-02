Intel injects better graphics into Broadwell-H, Xeon CPUs

Intel has introduced 10 new desktop processors at the Computex event in Taiwan; most of them come with the Iris Pro Graphics 6200, the first time that the GPU is brought to the desktop market.

All the parts, Core i7 and Core i5 Broadwell-H models, are manufactured using Intel's 14nm process technology and have a TDP ranging from 47W to 65W with dual and quad-core models.

A couple of them are unlocked which means that users will be able to overclock them. Intel also claims that graphics performance will be double that of previous CPUs which used HD Graphics 4600.

Servers not forgotten

The semiconductor company has also added more powerful graphics subsystem to a Xeon E3 CPU. The E3-1200 v4 gets Iris Pro graphics P6300 GPU to deliver what Intel calls its most powerful data centre graphics.

A server rack running these Xeons should be able to deliver more than 4300 HD video streams simultaneously, a 40% improvement on the previous generation.

The current generation is viewed as a stop gap ahead of the launch of Skylake, the company's 6th generation architecture, later this year.

Paradoxically, we've witnessed a number of products being launched at Computex with Skylake processors (or so it seems).