RAC loves satnav drivers

Satellite navigation is being increasingly popular in the UK

RAC 's car insurance arm has concluded that motorists who use satellite navigation systems are safer drivers - and is offering them discounts on their insurance premiums.

"Owners basically have someone telling them what to do while they concentrate on the road," said an RAC spokesman.

"It means you don't have to constantly look at road names, warning signs and so on - it makes you a lower risk."

This comes despite a Government investigation an into the increasing use of satellite navigation and the impact it's having on Britain's motorists.

There have also been numerous incidents of drivers relying too heavily on the technology, resulting in the odd car crash.