Byju’s early learn app now available for kindergarten kids

Bengaluru based ed-tech startup, Byju’s is now offering early learning programs for kindergarten kids in India. This program aims to provide the kids with a strong head-start in their learning journey.

The new early learning program is designed for kids who are aged 4 or 5 years, which is LKG and UKG. It is available in the Byju’s early learn app. This is a first of its kind offering for the little ones who are entering the education system. The app has introduced a fun and interactive way of learning by concept building.

Some of the key features of the app include a personalised engine that recommends what a child should learn next based on their progress and proficiency, a computer-vision framework that allows offline and online integration through digital worksheets to ensure hands-on learning and real-time feedback, video stores, songs and rhymes and parental reporting system to check the progress of the child.

Children can explore and practice Math and English concepts featuring Disney’s timeless stories and characters from Mickey and Friends, Frozen, Cars, The Jungle Book, and more along with some cool music tracks. The programs consists of interactive videos, sing-along rhymes, engaging storytelling to cutting-edge worksheets, the app offers an immersive learning platform for children.

(Image credit: Future)

The application also gives parental reporting system with real-time progress stats. The report helps to get an idea of which skills the child is mastering and which skills need more practice.

Back in July 2019, the app added learning programs for class 1-3 for children aged between 6 to 8 years. The app is currently available for both Android and iOS platforms.

The Ed-tech startup, Byju’s is currently valued at $10 billion and could soon become India's second most valued startup. They are also the current main sponsor for the Indian cricket team after Oppo discounted the sponsorship last year.