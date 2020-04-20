Covid-19 lockdown makes brands focus on new online strategies

The world’s biggest lockdown is just about a month old and business activities have shifted from offices to homes in this period. Given that work from home is the new normal, brands are now seeking digital strategies to keep this prospective audience in good spirits so that their revenue targets can appear more plausible in these tough times.

Some of the more enterprising brands are trying to make a mark through innovative ideas in order to connect with their customers. For instance, movie and events ticketing platform BookMyShow, in partnership with artist management company Big Bad Wolf Entertainment, has launched ‘Live from HQ’ platform to provide users with the experience of live events at the comfort of their homes.

"This was something that we had to do inevitably," says a company spokesperson. "We couldn't have waited for the situation to improve to get back to business. We had to adapt quickly by rejigging our business model". Looks like even live events will play out in front of empty stands and crowded living rooms.

Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, two names associated with publishing children’s books in India for several decades, have opened their 'entire catalog free for one month’. A similar attempt has been made by many ed-tech start-ups who are now offering their online courses free.

The strategy of these companies is to generate some goodwill which they hope to cash in on once a semblance of normalcy emerges.

Fevicreate, a platform by Pidilite industries has partnered with Momspresso, UGC platform to launch an initiative #IndiaCraftingMemories on Instagram that aims to spur families on to create memories with their kids through fun crafting activities while families are homebound. Incidentally, Pidilite industries are manufacturers of industrial and domestic grade glue.

GyFTR, an E-Gifting platform is reworking the ways of gifting with the help of technology as it sees a hike in sale of E-Gift Vouchers which suggests that personalized and digiGifting will take centre stage in these times of social distancing.

Another gifting platform Ferns and Petals has come up with 'contactless' ways of sending messages to loved ones on their special days via technology like personalized E- greetings, online gigs etc.

“This pandemic crisis is doubtless a testing time for our business. But only those that think out of the box can stay alive to put up a fight another day,” says a company representative. “Our efforts may not bring in major revenue flow in their wake. But at present, even a small trickle is welcome.”