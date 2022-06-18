Boat launches Xtend Sport smartwatch with more than 700 sports modes in India

Audio player loading…

Boat, one of the most popular Indian brands producing wearables and Bluetooth headphones, has launched yet another smartwatch named Boat Xtend Sport in the market. One thing which makes the brand better than others is the principle of continuous launch. The latest wearable by Boat supports fast charging and is also IP67 water and dust resistant. The unique feature of the new smartwatch is the support of more than 700 fitness activities including pilates and karate.

As for the design, it has a square dial and a sporty look. The device also comes with a side button that supports some nifty features for handsfree navigation. In addition, it has breathable straps that are comfortable to wear, and anyone can wear the watch for a long period of time without any discomfort.

Boat Xtend Sport smartwatch pricing and availability

The Boat Xtend Sport smartwatch is available on the company's official website (opens in new tab) at Rs 2,499. The wearable is already available for purchase via Amazon. It is being shipped in three different colour options - Ashen Grey, Classic Black, and Cool Blue.

Boat Xtend Sport smartwatch specifications

The Boat Xtend Sport smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch IPS LCD display. The wearable comes with more than 700 active modes like swimming, cricket, table tennis, boxing, running, football, pilates, karate, badminton, and a lot more of them. It also has multiple watch faces that can be changed via the companion application of Boat.

A major highlight of the smartwatch is that it shows the live cricket match scores. The live scores will be available for Team India (men and women) ODI, T20, and IPL. Furthermore, it also supports notifications for various applications along with texts and calls too. In terms of monitoring features, the wearable gets a SpO2 sensor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, etc.

We also get to see temperature monitoring, camera, and music control on the wearable. As claimed by the company, the wearable can go on for around seven days on a single charge with its 200 mAh battery pack and gets fully fueled up in just 30 minutes.

