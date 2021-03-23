Black Widow is officially coming to Disney Plus – but it'll cost extra

Marvel and Disney Plus have officially confirmed that the long-awaited Black Widow will launch on the streaming service alongside a theatrical release on July 9, 2021. Like Raya and the Last Dragon or Mulan, it'll be a Premier Access release, so it will cost extra on top of your subscription fee.

Disney says it'll launch in "most Disney Plus markets" on that date. Here's Marvel's confirmation of the news:

Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/MSLHxk6EezMarch 23, 2021 See more

Originally set for release last May, Black Widow has been delayed numerous times, and it's widely been speculated that a Disney Plus release would be part of its release plan.

Developing...