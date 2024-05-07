Stack Overflow signs deal with OpenAI to strengthen models on its data

Stack Overflow has announced a new API partnership that will see it join forces with OpenAI.

The collaboration aims to enhance the platform’s offerings by combining Stack Overflow’s strength as a knowledge platform with OpenAI’s expertise in creating large language models capable of handling developer issues.

The news builds on Stack Overflow’s existing generative AI-based efforts, including a recently announced deal with Google Cloud and its Gemini platform.

Stack Overflow and OpenAI partnership

As part of the deal, Stack Overflow’s OverflowAI will benefit from OpenAI models “to create better products that benefit the Stack Exchange community’s health, growth, and engagement.”

On the flip side, OpenAI will also benefit from Stack Overflow’s OverflowAPI. Collaboration between the two companies will also OpenAI improve its model performance for developers.

The first set of features will go live by the end of June 2024.

The partnership not only represents an important milestone for developers, but also for Stack Overflow itself. The platform had previously banned responses from ChatGPT due to concerns about unreliable content.

Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar commented: “Through this industry-leading partnership with OpenAI, we strive to redefine the developer experience, fostering efficiency and collaboration through the power of community, best-in-class data, and AI experiences.”

OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap spoke about how the artificial intelligence startup will benefit from the partnership: “Learning from as many languages, cultures, subjects, and industries as possible ensures that our models can serve everyone.”

However, generative AI hasn’t been without its sceptics. Debates surrounding the validity of content and data privacy continue, however it’s clear that developers are embracing the time-saving tech and Stack Overflow’s positive response will help ensure that the platform does not lose members of its community.