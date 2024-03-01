Google Cloud and Stack Overflow team up to bring generative AI to millions of developers

Developer community Stack Overflow and Google Cloud have joined forces to create a strategic partnership that they hope will bring yet more AI-powered capabilities to developers.

The collaboration is designed to bring improved AI capabilities across Stack Overflow’s platform by integrating with Google Cloud Console and Gemini for Google Cloud.

The specially designed Google Cloud with Stack Overflow is designed to surface important knowledge base information and coding assistance capabilities that are specific to developers.

Stack Overflow support

Google Cloud’s Gemini for Google Cloud will be interwoven with Stack Overflow to ensure that developers have access to validated technical insights directly within the Google Cloud console.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian emphasized the synergy between the two organizations: “Google Cloud and Stack Overflow will help developers more effectively use AI in the platforms they prefer, combining the vast knowledge from the Stack Overflow community and new AI capabilities, powered by Vertex AI and Google Cloud’s trusted, secure infrastructure.”

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, added: “This landmark, multi-dimensional AI-focused partnership, which includes Stack Overflow adopting the latest AI technology from Google Cloud, and Google Cloud integrating Stack Overflow knowledge into its AI tools, underscores our joint commitment to unleash developer creativity, unlock productivity without sacrificing accuracy, and deliver on socially responsible AI.”

Moreover, Google Cloud will host and support Stack Overfow’s public-facing developer knowledge platform, with plans to leverage its AI capabilities to enhance community engagement and content curation.

The first set of integrations between Stack Overflow and Gemini for Google Cloud is set for a preview at Google Cloud Next between April 9-11, with plans for general availability in the first half of this year.