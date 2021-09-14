Best PS5 headsets for 3D audio: experience more immersive sound

With more PS5 games starting to utilize 3D audio, you’ll want to make sure you’re wearing the best PS5 headset that gets the most out of Sony’s proprietary spatial surround sound technology. But with so many choices out there, particularly as many of the best PS4 headsets also work on PS5, which one is right for you? Also, does 3D audio work with every headset?

Contrary to popular belief, Sony’s 3D audio works on any wired or wireless headset. You don’t need to buy a specific device to get the benefits of the PS5’s spatial audio tech, but there’s no doubt that some headsets do a better job of making games feel more immersive. It’s important, then, to pick a headset that helps Sony’s 3D audio shine.

We’ve rounded up a selection of headsets that we feel get the most out of Sony’s 3D audio, and also provide the features you’d expect such as being able to chat with friends online. No matter what your budget or requirements, these are the best PS5 headsets for 3D audio.

Oh, it’s worth bearing in mind that the gaming headsets below will also work on PS4, so there’s a bit of additional value if you ever want to use these on the PlayStation 4 in the future.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is affordable and specifically designed to highlight the benefits of 3D audio. In our review, we thought it fell a little flat of that goal, but an upcoming PS5 firmware update has drastically improved its ability to handle 3D audio as you can now create your very own equalizer setting. Not only does this make the headset significantly louder, but it also means you can inject a bit more bass or treble into Sony’s cans, depending on your preference.

For a wireless headset, the headset’s 12-hour battery leaves a lot to be desired, but it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug it into your DualSense controller if you ever run out of juice mid-game. With an affordable price tag, widespread availability, and a design that matches the PS5, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is a solid choice.

Read our full Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset review

(Image credit: Epos)

The Epos H3 is one of our favorite wired headsets, and for good reason. We found that the Epos H3 is able to pick up every little detail when playing games, and its exceptional microphone means that it’s perfect for communicating with friends online.

Thanks to the crystal clear audio profile, which delivers a perfect balance of highs, mids, and lows, we found the Epos H3 headset to be particularly great at maximizing the surround sound effect that 3D audio can create in PS5 games like Returnal and Demon’s Souls. We found it easy to detect where enemies were lurking in both titles – handy when both games are known for being notoriously difficult.

Read our full EPOS H3 review

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset is arguably the best wireless headset for PS5 and undercuts the Astro A50s when it comes to price. We were impressed by the sound quality that the headset provides, though we’d avoid listening to music on these cans as they can sound a bit flat.

This flat sound profile isn’t all bad, though, as it means the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset won’t muddy the finer details in your favorite PS5 games, which can dull the effects of 3D audio in our experience. With a white and blue color scheme and the ability to use a 3.5mm headphone cable without having to turn the headset on, the Arctis 7P is easy to recommend.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P review

(Image credit: Astro)

A fan-favorite for a reason, the Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset is incredibly comfortable, has a rock-solid connection when playing on PS5, and has excellent sound to boot. Its sound signature is specifically designed to get the most out of your games, and if you’re someone who looks a bit of oomph to their bass, the Astro A50 delivers in spades.

The Astro A50 comes to life when using 3D audio, thanks to its surprisingly wide soundstage and excellent stereo imaging. They’re also unlikely to ever run out of battery, as the wireless base station charges the headset when they’re not in use. Ideal.

Read our full Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset review

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Baracuda X boasts that it’s specifically designed for PlayStation 5’s 3D audio, and while any headset will work with Sony’s spatial surround sound, we have to admit they do sound rather great. Razer’s patented triforce drivers allow individual replications of high, mid, and low audio frequencies, which means games like Resident Evil Village sound suitably spooky when you’re roaming around Lady Dimitrescu’s castle.

The Razer Baracuda X can be used wired or wirelessly thanks to its USB-C dongle, so it’s rather versatile. We also like how the headset’s boom microphone can be detached, which means these cans can be worn outside the home due to their refreshingly understated design.

Read our full Razer Barracuda X review

FAQs

How do I enable 3D audio on PS5?

3D audio on PS5 is enabled by default, but if you’d like to make sure it’s on head to Settings > Sound > Audio Output, and then turn on the option ‘Enable 3D Audio’. You can also adjust the 3D audio profile on your PS5, which plays sound at five different heights. Select the one that sounds closest to your ear level.

Can I use Dolby Atmos on PS5?

Unfortunately, no. Dolby Atmos is only available on Xbox consoles and PC, as Sony has opted to use its own proprietary spatial audio technology on PS5. Both operate in a similar way and offer convincing virtual soundscapes when gaming, though, and 3D audio doesn’t require a license to use as Dolby Atmos does.