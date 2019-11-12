Best mobile workstations 2019: the most powerful laptops for businesses

Read on for our list of the best mobile workstations money can buy in 2019.

If you're looking for the best mobile workstations of 2019, then you've come to the right place. In this article, we've picked the best, most powerful, business laptops in the world.

Before we begin, though, what is a mobile workstation? Basically, the best mobile workstations combine the portability of a laptop with the raw power of a desktop PC. These aren't just the best business laptops, however, as they are capable of handling intensive tasks, such as video editing and rendering, while away from the office.

Modern technology has allowed laptops to become ever more powerful, while keeping the same thin and portable designs. In fact, many of the best mobile workstations of 2019 are thinner and lighter than many standard laptops.

This level of performance in a mobile workstation does come at a cost, however, as the parts they use, build quality and the level of after-sales services mean that these are an investment that can be expensive.

That's why it's so important to choose the best mobile workstation for your needs. You need to have something that's not only a solid and dependable workhorse today, but something that's futureproof and can help you with your work for years to come.

Because mobile workstations are so specialist - and come with such a high price tag - finding one that suits your business needs is important, and we're here to help with this list of the best mobile workstations in 2018.

Best mobile workstations at a glance:

MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar Razer Blade Studio Edition HP ZBook 17 G3 HP ZBook Studio G3 HP Spectre Pro 13 G1 Lenovo ThinkPad P40 Yoga Dell Precision 7720 Lenovo ThinkPad T460s

You can configure the MacBook Pro 2018 to match your needs and budget.

1. MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar

A brilliant Mac with a difference

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB memory – 560 with 4GB memory | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.4-inch Retina display (2880x1800) | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD

Innovative Touch Bar

Massive trackpad

Light, slim and portable

Battery life could be better

Apple's most powerful laptop ever is also the best workstation laptop in 2018. It comes with the innovative Touch Bar that makes certain tasks much easier, but it's the powerful innards that really impress us with this mobile workstation. It features up to 32GB of RAM and a super-fast solid state hard drive, and comes with Intel's latest and most powerful processors. You can configure the MacBook Pro 2018 to match your needs and budget, and it all comes in Apple's trademark gorgeous design. If you're looking for the best mobile workstation that combines design and power, then this is a brilliant choice. As long as you have the budget.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (15-inch, mid-2018) review

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition was designed with photographers, video editors and even game designers in mind. (Image credit: Razer)

2. Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition

A seriously powerful pro laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q – NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 15.6" OLED 4K Touch 60Hz, factory calibrated | Storage: 1TB SSD

Powerful

Beautiful screen

Expensive

While the regular Razer Blade laptop is famously a gaming laptop – one of the best, in fact, Razer has taken its sheer power and turned the whole thing into one of the best mobile workstations for creatives. There’s zero doubt that this laptop was designed with photographers, video editors and even game designers in mind, as it rocks powerful graphics cards and a gorgeous, factory-calibrated 4K display. Not unlike its gaming counterpart, you’ll be paying a pretty penny, especially for its souped up configuration with the Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card. However, if a fast and seamless workflow is of utmost importance in your day to day, this laptop certainly pays for itself.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition

HP ZBook 17 G3 is still very much a best-in-class.

3. HP ZBook 17 G3

Still a storming workstation offering

CPU: Intel Xeon E3-1575M v5 7700HQ | Graphics: Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580 | RAM: 64GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Storage: 500GB HDD

Great build quality

Plenty of configurability

Can be expensive

Battery isn’t great

HP's mobile workstation Ultrabook has already reached its third generation but the last one is still very much a best-in-class especially when it comes to sheer value for money. It is one of the cheapest workstations on the market to offer a professional dedicated graphics card, and the most affordable business laptop to come with a whopping half-decade warranty. HP opted for a 14-inch diagonal which may well hit a sweet spot for some.

Read the full review: HP ZBook 14 G2

HP ZBook Studio G3 is the perfect combination of brains and beauty. (Image credit: HP)

4. HP ZBook Studio G3

A winning combination of brains and beauty

CPU: 2.8GHz (3.7GHz) Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro M1000M | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 pixels | Storage: 512GB SSD

Intel Xeon processor

4K display

Battery life isn't the best

No option for spinning disks

HP calls it the perfect combination of brains and beauty and it is kind of hard to disagree. The G3 is essentially a mobile workstation that has been squeezed in an Ultrabook form factor. A 4K monitor adorns it and there's plenty of oomph under the hood. It is actually the only device known to us that comes with a Xeon CPU. Add in extensive ISV certification, a super-long warranty and MLD-STD 810G certification and you have a very attractive candidate.

Read the full review: HP ZBook Studio G3

The HP Spectre Pro 13 G1 is a formidable mobile workstation.

5. HP Spectre Pro 13 G1

A genuine altearnative to the XPS 13

CPU: Intel Core i7-6500U | Graphics: Intel HD 520 Graphics | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Storage: 512GB SSD

Sublime design

3 Year Next Business Day onsite warranty

Colour scheme might not be to everyone's taste

Very expensive

Despite being just over 10mm thick and weighing just over 1.16Kg, the HP Spectre Pro 13 G1 manages to pack a proper Core i7 CPU with a full HD 13.3-inch display, a massive 4-cell 38Whr battery and three USB Type C connectors.

This makes it a formidable mobile workstation that offers plenty of power for even the most demanding of tasks. If you want a laptop that offers similar performance to your work desktop PC, then this brilliant machine is definitely worth considering. Its 3 Year Next Business Day onsite warranty also means if something goes wrong with the device, you can quickly get it fixed without missing out on work.

Lenovo ThinkPad P40 Yoga set the standard when it comes to convertible or 2-in-1 designs. (Image credit: Lenovo)

6. Lenovo ThinkPad P40 Yoga

A champion convertible of a workstation

CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-6500U | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro M500M | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 14.1-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Storage: 256GB SSD

Unique convertible design

Superbly portable

So-so battery longevity

Only a one-year warranty

Lenovo hails this model as the world's first multi-mode workstation, one that manages to combine power and creativity thanks to a 360-degree hinge that has, to some extent, set the standard when it comes to convertible or 2-in-1 designs. What's more, it is one of the very rare laptops to come with built-in Wacom Active ES pen technology, capable of delivering 2048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition.

Dell Precision 7720 is brilliant for photo and video editing.

7. Dell Precision 7720

A powerful 17-incher

CPU: Intel Core i7 processor | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Screen: 17-inch IPS display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels)

Very big screen

Can easily configure the specs

Not easy to carry

Base spec is underpowered

As with most of Dell's laptops you can configure the Precision 7720 to meet your needs, which makes it one of the best workstation laptops in the world. By boosting the processor, screen and GPU of this laptop (compared to its base model) you'll get an excellent laptop for heavy-duty work. The 17-inch screen (which can be upgraded to 4K), is brilliant for photo and video editing, but it does mean that it's a bit larger and heavier than other machines in this list. It's also pricey, especially if you configure it with the latest components, but it remains a brilliant

Lenovo ThinkPad T460s is a great choice if you're looking for an accomplished and affordable workstation laptop. (Image credit: Lenovo)

8. Lenovo ThinkPad T460s

A good general purpose workstation

CPU: Dual-core 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Screen: 14-in IPS display (1,920 x 1,080 pixels)

Excellent build and ergonomics

Thin and light

Slow processor

Relatively screen quality

The ThinkPad T-series is a no-nonsense design with a focus on robustness over style. Even so, the T460s' 18.8mm thickness is within 1mm of the MacBook, and it's actually lighter at 1.4kg. It's not as powerful as some of the workstation laptops in this list, but it's not as expensive either, which makes it a great choice if you're looking for an accomplished workstation laptop for less hardcore workloads, while also keeping to a budget.

Read the full review: Lenovo ThinkPad T460s