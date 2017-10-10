Best earphones under Rs. 1,000 in India for October 2017

With the festival of lights, Diwali just around the corner, a lot of us are looking to cross off items on our checklists. Over the last few weeks, we have covered a range of gadgets you can buy at great prices – from smartphones to laptops, cameras, Bluetooth speakers and more. In this post today, we take a look at some of the best earphones under Rs. 1000 that you can buy in this festive season.

With companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus and others not bundling a pair of earphones with their smartphones, there are a lot of us looking for a pair of good earphones to enjoy music on the go. While these companies themselves offer earphones separately at decent prices, there are some good alternatives from companies like Sennheiser, Sony etc.

Keeping in mind the basic requirements from a pair of affordable earphones, we have compiled a list of the best earphones you can buy under Rs. 1000. Some of these earphones are available at attractive discounts during the ongoing festive season sales, so you may want to take a look at them.

Sennheiser CX180

The Sennheiser CX180 is one of the bestselling pair of earphones in the Indian market. These in-ear earphones have been so successful that Sennheiser had to manage its supplies on a per-dealer basis. But what makes the CX180 so popular?

Featuring a simple and intuitive design, the Sennheiser CX180 support a frequency range of 20-20,000Hz, with a sensitivity of 110dB. Focusing on serving the entry level earphone buyers, the CX180 feature a decent amount of bass – striking a good balance between aggressiveness and quality.

Sennheiser has struck almost all the right chords with the CX180. With an entry level price and the right kind of sound, the CX180 has proven to be a great success for the company. However, there’s one thing though – the CX180 doesn’t come with an in-built mic, so you may not be able to switch tracks or attend calls. However, at a price of Rs. 699, the Sennheiser CX180 is a very good option to consider.

Buy Sennheiser CX180 at Rs 699 from Amazon India