BenQ launches its flagship gaming monitor Zowie XL2546 and Zowie Celeritas II keyboard in India

On the eve of ZOWIE eXTREMESLAND India Qualifier Finale, BenQ ZOWIE showcased two newly launched gaming products to the participants on Sep 22. The products, called as Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor and Zowie Celeritas II keyboard, aim at the gamers and vows to enhance their experience. Both the products are now officially launched in India.

The Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor comes equipped with company’s Dynamic Accuracy (DyAc) technology which provides a different spray feeling and maintains clarity during in-game movements thereby resulting in smoother experience. In addition to this, the monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz which results in stutter-free, fast motion sequels. Its built-in Black eQuilizer technology brightens dark scenes of the game without over exposing the bright areas to get rid of dead dark areas during gameplay.

The monitor comes with a specially designed frame which minimizes the reflective screen glare and a Shield which allows the user to focus on the game by blocking the distractions. Apart from this, the monitor has a one-finger adjustable stand which allows the users to adjust the height of the screen as per their requirement. Users can also access the settings of the monitor and can switch between three profiles with the help of S Switch.

BenQ Zowie Celeritas II

The Zowie Celeritas II gaming keyboard features an optimal and more precise pre-travel along with an iron spring, which allows consistent keystroke and enhances durability as well. It has red LED backlit keys with adjustable brightness levels, and there's also an optical switch that allows players to avoid double key presses.

The Zowie XL2546 is priced at Rs 50,000 and Zowie Celeritas II carries a price tag of Rs 15,000.