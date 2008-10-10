Onkyo wireless cans come at a cost

Onkyo's wireless headphones go up against models from Sony and others

Wireless headphones are ten-a-penny these days, but we'll bet none comes with a corresponding dongle as ridiculous as the new cans from Onkyo Japan.

The ¥25,000 (£145) MHP-UW2 headphones use a very typical 2.4GHz link between the dongle and the receiver for uncompressed audio that should, in theory, sound as good as the source.

Apple lovers

Surprising no one, Onkyo has decided to make the bundled adapter compatible with all things Apple – iPods touch, classic and nano in this case.

That's all very well and the headphones themselves are probably as good as any others from Onkyo, but one look at the thing you're supposed to clip to your beloved iPod reveals why this will likely go down like a lead balloon – it's huge.

At 9cm long, it's well over half the length of an iPod touch, making it surely far more inconvenient that the old-fashioned wires it hopes to replace.